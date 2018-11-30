UPDATE: James Michael Parker has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection with death of Lloyd Geaudry.
Court documents say Parker bought a tomahawk in March of 2018 and used it to kill Lloyd Geaudry later that month.
For weeks tension had been brewing between 2 groups of people. Witnesses say Parker had been carrying the tomahawk with him for weeks leading up to the fatal fight.
On March 16, 2018, Parker engaged in a fight with 2 other people at a home on Chowen Springs Loop. During that argument court documents say he was looking for his hatchet immediately after the fight but was forced out of the home before officers arrived. Parker was eventually cited for obstructing a peace officer.
Just a few hours later, after "passing out on the couch" another fight broke out at a different residence between 2 other individuals. One of them, a male, had reportedly been "jumped", but court documents say he was "intoxicated and uncooperative and therefore no further action was taken." Parker and the male returned to Rocky Boy.
On March 22, 2018, Parker was traveling back to Great Falls from Rocky Boy. While at a local convenience story Parker ran into the same male he was fighting just a few weeks prior. They exchanged words in front of the store and after being concerned a future fight would break out, they both agreed to "squash it", shook hands and they went their separate ways.
Later that same evening, Facebook messages were exchanged by Parker and another male. Messages obtained by Great Falls Police Department indicate the two were threatening each other.
At approximately 3:16am a group of people, including Parker, got together claiming another group of people were threatening to kill their friend and "they are going to meet them to fight."
This same group got into a vehicle and drove to a residence around 3:30 am shortly after, the fatal fight broke out.
It all happened on the 2100 Block of 16th St South in Great Falls. Court documents say 2 groups of people met in the middle of the street with the intention of having a fist fight. Parker was told "it was not necessary to have the hatchet, as it was supposed to be a fist fight."
Lloyd Geaudry is identified as being a part of one of these groups. Witnesses say when the fight broke out Geaudry went to the ground very early on after he was seen being held in a headlock by Parker.
One witness says he saw Parker hit Geaudry in the neck with the hatchet and it, "sounded like someone threw a pocket knife at a watermelon." Court documents say this happened roughly 10 seconds into the fight and Geaudry was killed almost immediately after he was hit and he was left in the street.
Parker is also accused of hitting another man with the hatchet twice in the head, however that male survived. The entire fight lasted roughly 1 minute.
After the fight ended Parker along with a group of people drove around Great falls stopping at various locations. During that time court documents say Parker admitted to "using his weapon during the fight."
During police interviews all witnesses in Parker's group indicated that Parker was, "not justified in using the tomahawk/hatchet."
Parker, also known as "Chops", was in federal custody for violation of his release conditions since March 2018.
Today he makes his initial appearance in Cascade County Courthouse after officially being charged with deliberate homicide and 2 counts assault with a weapon. His bail is set at $500,000.
A person of interest in the homicide of Lloyd Geaudry last Friday has been identified.
Great Falls police say James Michael Parker is a person of interest in the case. He is currently in federal custody for violations of his supervised release. No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burrow at 406-781-8912.
GREAT FALLS - Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
The last bit of information given to the media from Great Falls Police Department was in the form of a press release from Friday stating "We have two males detained for questioning and we have identified two suspects. Though we do not have the suspects in custody at this time we do not believe there is any further threat to the community as this appears to be an isolated incident."
Great Falls media relations officer Sgt. Jim Wells would not confirm if any suspects were in custody or if the 2 males were still being detained for questioning.
They're also not releasing any information regarding how Geaudry died or what happened leading up to his death.
Meanwhile, family members say Geaudry was fun loving, always full of smiles and someone everyone loved to be around.
"He loved his family. Family was everything to him. He would be at every family event, every 1 year old's birthday party. He was just always there and always around and had a good smile on his face," said Lisa LaMere, Geaudry's cousin.
Those same sentiments were echoed by his classmates on Facebook. Words like the nicest guy, sweetheart, and gentle soul could be found multiples times in a thread announcing his death.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 29 from 4 to 6 pm at Croxford Funeral Home, with a vigil at 6:00 pm. His funeral service will be 11 am Friday, March 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more details.
The Cascade County Sheriff's/Coroner Office has identified the 45-year-old victim as Lloyd Geaudry of Great Falls. GFPD continues to handle the investigation. No confirmed arrests have been made in the case.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now the Great Falls Police Department is investigating.
According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
While officers were responding, two people took the man's body to the Benefis Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead. GFPD says the incident is most likely a part of a long-standing feud.
Right now, two men are being held for questioning and two suspects have been identified. However, the suspects have not been taken into custody yet. No names have been released yet. We will continue to update as information becomes available.