UPDATE 2:15PM - Both the 15th St. and the 9th St. bridges are closed. Vaughn, Black Eagle and Great Falls Fire Rescue are on scene along with Great Falls Police Department.
UPDATE: The Great Falls Police Department says North Middle and Sacajawea schools are in Shelter in Place as a precaution. GFPD recommends anyone in the area to shelter in your home or business with the windows and doors closed.
UPDATE: The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department is evacuating within a half mile radius of the refinery. Please avoid the area.
UPDATE: Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that they are responding to a reported explosion and possible fire at the refinery. They are asking for the public to avoid the area.
BREAKING: We're hearing reports from viewers of large plumes of black smoke coming from the refinery in Great Falls as well as sirens and a loud boom. We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.