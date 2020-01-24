UPDATE: (9:20 AM) Mercy Flight has been called out to the accident just south of Fairfield.
The road is block in both directions and traffic is being turned around at the State Shop and above the accident. You're asked to use caution in this area.
We have a reporter en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.
CASCADE COUNTY - An injury accident has been reported at MM 13 on Highway 89 this morning. The call came in at 8:35 am and sent out East Valley and Sun River Volunteer Fire Departments.
It is being described as a 2 vehicle accident with the possibility of several injuries near the Fairfield turn off.
Montana Highway Patrol in is headed on scene. You're asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
This is a developing story and we'll update you as we learn more.