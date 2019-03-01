UPDATE - A helicopter from Malmstrom Air Force Base found Parker. They picked him up and immediately flew him to Benefis Hospital. Sheriff Slaughter is on his way to the hospital and we'll get more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirms with KFBB Cascade County District Court Judge John Parker has been found alive.
There has been no information on any injuries he may have sustained. We do know Mercy Flight was sent out to the area and an ambulance was waiting near the incident command post on Missouri Bend Rd.
UPDATE - Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has asked for help from Malmstrom AFB 40th Helicopter Squadron in the search for District Court Judge John Parker. Crews have been looking for Parker since 3:30 this afternoon.
Slaughter said, "We've already hit the main roads and everything to start and now we're widening out our search and we're getting more resources. We're getting snowmobiles and ATVs in here at this time."
We are told Parker was wearing a grey suit and boots while walking his dog.
UPDATE - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has confirmed with KFBB the missing man is Cascade County District Court Judge John Parker.
UPDATE - Officers on the scene tell KFBB a man was looking for his dog outside around 2 pm and hasn't been seen since. It was reported that he was not dressed for the weather.
Cascade County Sheriff's Office is leading the search and is using snowmobiles to help locate the man.
We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
GREAT FALLS- Scanner traffic indicates Search and Rescue are searching for a snowmobiler that disappeared in the snow right off of Fox Farm Road on Missouri Bend Road. A reporter is on the way. We will update you as this story develops.