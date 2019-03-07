UPDATE 3:50: The Great Falls Fire Department announced on their Facebook page they have been given the "all clear" and their units are standing down. GFPD also says the roads are re-opening, but drivers need to be patient as barricades are cleared and officers leave the area.
UPDATE: According to the Great Falls Police Department, "air quality experts have determined the air to be safe in the immediate vicinity of the refinery." GFPD also says the 15th Bridge is open in both directions.
UPDATE: Calumet Montana Refining has released the following statement concerning the fire:
Great Falls, Montana – March 7, 2019 – Calumet Montana Refining has confirmed an incident has occurred at their plant. At this time all plant personnel have been accounted for and there are no injuries to report. A perimeter has been established around the plant, and this includes some interruption to traffic. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Calumet’s top priority is the safety of plant staff and the community. Updates will be provided as they are available.
UPDATE 2:39: Great Falls Public Schools says the Shelters in Place for both North Middle and Sacajawea schools have been lifted. However, parents should expect school bus delays due to the refinery fire that forced 9th & 15th street Bridges to close.
UPDATE 2:15PM - Both the 15th St. and the 9th St. bridges are closed. Vaughn, Black Eagle and Great Falls Fire Rescue are on scene along with Great Falls Police Department.
UPDATE: The Great Falls Police Department says North Middle and Sacajawea schools are in Shelter in Place as a precaution. GFPD recommends anyone in the area to shelter in your home or business with the windows and doors closed.
UPDATE: The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department is evacuating within a half mile radius of the refinery. Please avoid the area.
UPDATE: Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that they are responding to a reported explosion and possible fire at the refinery. They are asking for the public to avoid the area.
BREAKING: We're hearing reports from viewers of large plumes of black smoke coming from the refinery in Great Falls as well as sirens and a loud boom. We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.