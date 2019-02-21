BREAKING:
According to the FBI there has been no violation of federal law in regards to the death of Brittany Madplume.
An autopsy performed by the Montana Department of Justice Forensic Science Division found that MadPlume’s died of acute ethanol intoxication, otherwise known as alcohol poisoning, and the manner of death is considered an accident.
The FBI’s investigation began on January 12, 2019, when authorities were notified of MadPlume’s death in Browning.
The FBI says it would like to thank Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for help with the case.