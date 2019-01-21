Breakfast After the Bell grant for local schools

On January 15, 2019, Governor Steve Bullock announced that $70,125 will be awarded to 18 schools across Montana for the,'Breakfast After the Bell' program.
In Great Falls, Sunnyside and Lewis and Clark Elementary school are two of the most recent schools to receive funding for the grant.
Both schools will receive a combined total of $9,000 that will allow kids to eat breakfast in their classrooms after the first bell rings.
Currently, 11 schools in Great Falls offer the, ‘Breakfast After the Bell,’ program.
After starting the program back in March, Sunnyside Elementary school staff say they’ve already been able to see a huge difference.
“The reaction we get from students is impressive. Prior to starting breakfast after the bell here at Sunnyside we served one hundred and sixty students breakfast everyday in our cafeteria. Once we’ve implemented here, we’re serving about three hundred and twenty one students every day. We’ve doubled our participation in breakfast,” explains Jessa Youngers, Supervisor of Food Service in the warehouse.
Sunnyside Elementary has approximately 450 students.
With this new program in place, they’re giving breakfast to about 75% of their students.
Last year they served roughly 470,000 thousand breakfast meals, and with this new grant they’re hoping to serve an extra 20,000 this year.
Both students and their parents absolutely love the new program.
Looking forward, Sunnyside Elementary says they will continue to be a part of, ‘Breakfast After the Bell’ and hope to see other schools participate as well.