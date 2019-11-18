Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS TO 5 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. LOCALIZED ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE ALSO POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW FROM NORTH TO SOUTH LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING. THE HIGHEST LIKELIHOOD FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE GREATER GREAT FALLS AREA IS THIS EVENING AND THEN GRADUALLY DIMINISHING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. BREEZY NORTHERLY WINDS TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT COULD LEAD TO PATCHY BLOWING SNOW AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&