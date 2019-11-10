GREAT FALLS - The smell of pancakes, sausage and fresh cups of coffee filled the dining room inside the Holy Spirit Catholic Church this morning, as vets were able to receive a warm meal and friendly smile from the troop one scouts.
One Eagle Scout says making the pancakes was his favorite part, and even sparked a little friendly competition.
When we asked if he was the best at it, here's what he had to say.
“Absolutely I was just joking earlier I made my Uncle Buck pancake it’s really big it’s a really big pancake, it was delicious to,” said Sean Lynch from Eagle Scout 1
The uncle buck was already gone by the time we arrived, but thankfully for everyone who was coming into the event, there was still plenty of regular sized pancakes and more to go around.