GREAT FALLS- A Box Elder man was sentenced to 21 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to second-degree murder.
A release from the Department of Justice says 35-year-old Gavin Tyrone Sutherland plead guilty in May to second-degree murder, court records reporting the prosecution said Sutherland strangled a person to death in July of 2108.
Court records documenting the prosecution said Sutherland was at the victim’s house on the Rocky Boy’s Indian reservation.
Two other adults and the victim’s two-year-old child were at the house when sometime after midnight the victim became upset over money she thought was stolen from her.
The victim called Sutherland into her bedroom and a few minutes later the two other adults in the house heard the victim scream and other noises.
The DOJ release says the two other adults thought that Sutherland was trying to rob the victim and got scared and ran to a neighbor’s house.
The victim’s body was found shortly after the murder by the victim’s 12-year-old son who came to the house.
Investigators were told by Sutherland that he intentionally killed the victim by choking her and that he fled the scene and the state after the murder.