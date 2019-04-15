There has been a political battle between Medicaid House Bill 658 and Senate Bill 331 for the Colstrip proposal because many lawmakers are co-sponsoring both.
Today's decision on the Colstrip proposal could potentially have a major impact on the Medicaid bill.
Senate Bill 331, otherwise known as the, "Establish the Montana Energy Security Act," would allow NorthWestern Energy to save hundreds of jobs at the Colstrip Plant and spend $75 million on renovations.
However, those who oppose the bill feel the funding would fall to you - the taxpayer, potentially raising your energy rates.
“There is trickery in this bill. This bill does not protect the rate payer,” Rep. Denise Hayman.
“I think this a poorly constructed and troubling piece of legislation whose basic reason for being has been to undermine public transparency,” further explains Rep. Christopher Pope.
Beyond that, there's another major concern for those against this bill, however, one legislator says they've resolved the issue.
“There are some concerns about this bill including oversight for the Public Service Commission and in committee, we ensure that there was PSC oversight of costs and purchases and that was the number one concern I’ve heard about for a month or to so we took care of that,” explains Rep. Daniel Zolnikov.
After explaining the oversight and detailing out the bill, representatives voted it through for a 3rd reading on a 62 to 38 vote.
If this bill didn't pass, many lawmakers had said they wouldn't support the Medicaid Bill that just barely made it through the second reading today.
It took about a 30 minute debate before the vote could happen.
Those in support say this is not a hand out for healthcare, rather, a chance to get people the healthcare they need under certain requirements.
“This bill still has community engagement requirements. This bill still requires a health risk analysis on participants to determine addictions, pre-chronic or other conditions. This one penalizes people who lie or who misrepresent information about any of their requirements and they can be charged for fraud or made to reapply for the state cost and benefits,” explains Sen. Jason Small.
Still, some against it say that's not enough.
“It incentivizes people to not work and be in the poverty level so that they can get a benefit for reaming under the poverty line. The saying goes you give a man a fish and he eats for a day - you teach him how to fish and he eats for life. This bill going to be giving away a lot of fish,” says Jennifer Fielder.
In the end, it passed but not by much.
The final vote was 26 to 24.
Looking forward, both the Colstrip and the Medicaid bills have to get through one more reading before being put in front of Governor Bullock.