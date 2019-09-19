MALMSTROM AFB: The boil water notice continues Friday morning after Malmstrom Air Force Base sent out the following press release Thursday evening.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
You must flush then boil your water prior to consumption!
19 September 2019
A potential Bacteriological source was accidentally introduced into the Malmstrom AFB drinking water system on 19 September 2019 for Peacekeeper housing and housing near Peacekeeper. Air Force personnel are collecting water samples to look for the presence of bacteria, which could result in the formation of fecal coliform bacteria. Fecal Coliform bacteria, such as E. Coli, can be very harmful if consumed.
What should I do?
1) Before using water, turn it on and run it for at least one minute.
2) If you notice air bubbles or discoloration in the water, continue running until the water looks normal.
3) If you use the water for cooking, dishwashing or consumption by people or pets, boil it for at least 2 minutes and allow it to cool prior to use.
4) Continue to boil all water used in cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, or used to feed pets until further guidance is given.
“Boiling is the surest method to make water safe to drink and kill disease-causing microorganisms”
What is next?
Testing is currently being conducted. If bacteria is detected in the drinking water, Malmstrom AFB will run tests to isolate the location. We will flush individual pipes if the bacteriological growth can be isolated to a specific area. If it cannot be isolated, we will chlorinate the base water supply to eliminate the bacteriological growth.
Questions?
For additional information, please contact Capt Newton Ooi or SSgt Aaron Wright from Bioenvironmental Engineering at 406-731-1580 (available Mon-Fri 0730 to 1630) or 406-781-9319 (On-Call phone), 341 OMRS/SGOJ, 7300 N. Perimeter Rd., Malmstrom AFB MT 59402. Please post this notice in a public place.
The current status of the water is unclear, but we are continuing to follow this and we will update this story as more becomes available.