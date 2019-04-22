CRAIG - A fisherman in Craig called 9-1-1 around 10:30 am Monday morning after he saw a white truck completely submerged in the Missouri River.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputies, Search and Rescue and local law enforcement all arrived on scene shortly after.
What started as a rescue turned to recovery once they notice a body inside.
Strong currents in the river made the recovery difficult as it took over 4 hours to get the truck out.
Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's office tells KFBB that the body was a male. However, they have no idea how long he'd been there or if the incident was intentional or accidental.
An investigation has been opened and the body has been sent for an autopsy in Missoula.
We'll continue to update you as we learn more.