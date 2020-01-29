FORT BELKNAP- Officials are investigating after a body was found lying on ice after a report of a person in the Milk River near the Fort Belknap Agency Dam.
According to Fort Belknap’s social media, a call was received by Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services on Monday, January 27 about a person in the Milk River near the Fort Belknap Agency Dam.
When officers arrived, they found a person lying on the ice.
Multiple agencies responded and assisted in recovery, the person’s body is being transported to Billings to determine the cause of death.
The area is taped off to keep the scene secured while the incident is being investigated, Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services says they would like the public’s cooperation by staying away from the scene until it is thoroughly processed.
The Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services/Criminal Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update it as more information becomes available.