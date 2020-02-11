Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS THIS MORNING OF UP TO 4 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS WITH UP TO 2 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH CREATING SIGNIFICANT VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT THIS MORNING FOR AREAS EAST OF GREAT FALLS THROUGH JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS COUNTIES AND SOUTH OVER THE LITTLE BELTS AS WELL AS SOUTH THROUGH JUDITH GAP. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW, ALONG WITH PERIODS OF SNOW, WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY WITH ROADS ALREADY SNOW-PACKED AND ICY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS WILL BEGIN TO GRADUALLY DIMINISH BY MID-MORNING WITH IMPROVING CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&