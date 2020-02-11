GREAT FALLS - Tuesday morning police received a phone call at 6:36 a.m. stating that a white van was on fire in the parking lot between Subway and McDonald's on 3rd Street Northwest.
Shortly after the fire department arrived and put out the flames, police began investigating which led to them finding a burnt body in the back seat.
Right now GFPD and Great Falls Fire and Rescue are working with investigation to find out who this was.
In addition to that, they are also working to find out if foul play is suspected, or if it was just an accident.
Because this is all under investigation there is little information being provided.
Michael Clark, who is the owner of Mike's Movies and More, says that he saw a man working on that same van the past few days, and when he came into work this morning he was surprised at what he saw.
Clark goes on to say, "I was like oh man look at the van it was just like torched. I don't know how or when it happened or anything. You know my employee was working till nine last night and it didn't happen before then."
Even employees at Subway are saying they recognize the vehicle.
All businesses in the area were open all morning and will remain open for their regular hours.
Police say they are not sending out a press release as of right now and the Cascade County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body.
The body has been sent to the Missoula crime lab for an autopsy.
When we learn who it is we'll be sure to share that information.