The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office along with MHP, Fish and Game, Search and Rescue, fire and EMS crews all responded to a call of 3 capsized boats earlier today.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office recieved the call around 10 a.m. this morning for what was originally one capsized boat on Upper Holter Lake.
Once emergency crews arrived, it was determined there were three capsized boats instead of one; each with two people on board.
Emergency crews quickly responded, using boats and Jet Ski’s to bring the stranded individuals to shore.
However, today's blizzard conditions made things a little difficult.
“It's been snowing all day, since early this morning, and it's been very, very high winds. I'm sure the high winds, out in that area, really contributed to the boats capsizing because when the wind picks up out there it's really bad,” explains Captain Alan Hughes of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
All 6 victims were eventually brought to shore, however, one of them died before rescue crews managed to save them.
No women or children were on the boat and all the victims have been transported to a nearby hospital to seek medical treatment.
We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.