GREAT FALLS- A date for the final deliberation of the appeal made by Big Sky Cheese and Madison Food Park has been set.
In August, 17 conditions were created by members of the Cascade County Planning Department and County Zoning Board of Adjustment for a cheese processing plant to meet before it could open for business.
Two months later in October the owner of Big Sky Cheese filed an appeal to remove nine of the 17 conditions.
The decision to approve Special Use Permit #006-2019 is not being appealed, however, the appeal of the nine out of the seventeen conditions set by the city commissioners are, according to a release from the Cascade County Commission Office.
According to the release, the final decision to the appeal will be given November 21 at 5:30 at the Family Living Center at Expo Park, 400 3rd Street NW.
Public comment will not be taken on the matter.
