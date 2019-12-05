GREAT FALLS- BNSF’s 12th annual Holiday Express hosted 350 military family members Wednesday.
The Montana National Guard, Malmstrom Air Force Base and BNSF worked together to give military members and their families the unique train ride.
Families aboard for the ride were given special holiday snacks, a holiday ornament and were visited by Santa.
According to BNSF, the Holiday Express is made up of 15 restored vintage rail cars decked with holiday decorations powered by two of BNSF’s newest locomotives.
BNSF says the railcars will see more than 2,800 military personal and their families as it makes stops in Montana, Idaho, Washington and California.
Along with the railcars’ stop in Great Falls, a $10,000 contribution was made to provide support to military members and their families in Montana.