GREAT FALLS – When it comes to donating blood three out of every 100 people choose to donate. School and Universities also make up 20% of donations, but during the summer months, this number goes away.
With the current shortage in blood here in Great Falls, the question became where is the blood that we do have going?
Especially with the hurricane that is on its way through the South East.
Blood for the state of Montana stays as a top priority no matter what allowing Red Crosses across the Treasure State to stay prepared in case areas in danger like Florida, need blood.
“We have pre-positioned our blood in the areas that are going to be affected so we've overstocked the shelves in those areas but we still need people to come out and donate that aren't in those areas in case they do need the extra blood in the southeast,” said Scott Shanahan the Donor Recruitment Representative for Great Falls Red Cross.
If you are interested in donating several blood drives are coming up in September, you can find them here.