GREAT FALLS –Significant snowfall is causing trouble for travelers this holiday weekend in the electric city forcing several flights to be cancelled and travelers having to change their plans.
But the flight cancellations weren't directly caused by the snow here in great falls.
There were flight problems for anyone who had to take a connecting flight through Denver.
Last night, Colorado experienced severely strong winds and blizzard like conditions with 50 to 60 mile per hour winds and extreme fog on the runways at the international airport.
One stranded traveler shared with us his feelings on not making it home yesterday.
“The soonest I could get out was Sunday so tomorrow in this case and all the flights were booked today of course there was an option to go standby on some flights today but they were all booked full of course so given the limited options I had to go with a for sure flight on Sunday out to Denver and then back to LA,” said Paul DiRico, Traveler who had his flight canceled.
According to the Denver post, more than 700 flights in total at the Denver international airport were canceled as of today.
If you have tickets to travel there this weekend, keep in mind the weather conditions in Denver are expected to continue until tomorrow.