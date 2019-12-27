BROWNING- Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted an attempt to locate for a 13-year-old girl last seen Monday.
Arrin Vielle, also known as Arrin Reevis or Arrin Sure Chief, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, ripped blue jeans and carrying a duffel bag on Monday, December 23 between 9 am and 10 am.
Arrin is five feet four inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
BLES says Arrin is possibly with her non-custodial mother.
If you have any information you are asked to contact BLES dispatch 406-338-4000.