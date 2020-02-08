Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Jayden has been found and is safe at this time.
BROWNING- Blackfeet Law Enforcement is requesting the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old.
According to BLES, Jayden Salway was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black Jordan brand sweats, and white Nike shoes.
Jayden is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
BLES says Jayden was last seen around 2:00 pm on February 8 when he took off from his mother.
If you have any information, you are asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.