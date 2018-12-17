Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * TIMING...TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY IN AND AROUND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&