Weather Alert

...A THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW BOUNDARY WILL MOVE THROUGH CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTIES THROUGH 415 PM... AT 336 PM MDT, RADAR INDICATED AN OUTFLOW BOUNDARY FROM A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES NORTHEAST OF FORT BENTON TO 8 MILES NORTH OF HIGHWOOD TO NEAR FAIRFIELD. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THE PASSAGE OF THIS BOUNDARY. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, FORT BENTON, GERALDINE, BLACK EAGLE, FORT SHAW, HIGHWOOD, FORT SHAW, PORTAGE, MALMSTROM AFB, VAUGHN, FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK, SUN RIVER, SHONKIN, LOMA, ULM, ILIAD AND SIMMS.