Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted two attempts to locate for two missing 15-year-olds, Ranessa NoRunner and Victoria Damewoood September 13 on Facebook.
According to BLES, Victoria Damewoood is 15-years-old, she has a smaller build and is 115 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall with shoulder-length burgundy colored hair. She was last seen September 12 around 5:30 P.M. wearing a pink crop top with flowers, TOM shoes with pink socks, blue jeans and a gray and white colored coat with “LOVE” on it.
Ranessa NoRunner is 15-years-old and BLES says she weighs 145 pounds and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen September 12 around 10:00 P.M. wearing a black zip-up jacket with skinny jeans and white shoes.
If you have any information on either of these missing people please call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.