Blackfeet Law Enforcement issue attempt to locate

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services issued an attempt to locate for 22-year-old Wayne Roy Manyguns.
According to the BLES, Wayne Manyguns was last seen on Thursday, February 21.
Manyguns is approximately 6’2″. His weight is unknown but he has a slender build.
He has brown eyes and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans when he left a residence on Medicine Road by foot.
His direction of travel is unknown.
If you see Manyguns or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Dispatch Center at 406-338-4000.