BROWNING- The Blackfeet Domestic Violence Program and Domestic Violence Initiative Program is hosting a “Domestic Violence Awareness and Candlelight Vigil” November 21.
According to the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, the event will be held in the Blackfeet Tribal Conference Room from 5 pm to 7 pm, Thursday, November 21.
Anyone from the community is invited to attend and tea lights and glow sticks will be handed out.
Sandwiches, chips, cookies and water will be out at the event as well.
For more information, you can call the Blackfeet Domestic Violence Program at 406-338-2408.