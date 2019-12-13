GREAT FALLS- Black ice east of Great Falls on US-87 and 89 have one lane of traffic on US-87 open after a single-vehicle accident.
The accident according to MDT’s Travel Info is about one mile east of Armington Junction Rest Area on US-87.
Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.
Emergency service personnel are on scene.
According to the Travel Info website, MT-87 starting just outside of Great Falls to Geyser is listed as ice/black ice. MT-89 from Monarch Canyon to about three miles north of Monarch is listed as ice/black ice as well.