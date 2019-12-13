Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POOR DRIVING VISIBILITY. SNOWFALL RATES NEAR 1 INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING AROUND FORT BENTON, STANFORD AND LEWISTOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&