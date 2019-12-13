GREAT FALLS- Black ice east of Great Falls on US-87 and 89 had one lane of traffic on US-87 open after a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.
The accident according to MDT’s Travel Info was about one mile east of Armington Junction Rest Area on US-87.
MDT's Travel Info website had MT-87 starting outside of Great Falls to Geyser and MT-89 from Monarch Canyon to about three miles north of Monarch listed as ice/black ice Friday morning.
The roads in the areas are now listed as snow and ice/scattered snow and ice on the Travel Info website.