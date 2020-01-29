BLACK EAGLE- Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department was called out early Wednesday morning for an injury accident in the vicinity of 23rd Street northeast and Chicago Avenue.
According to the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department social media, when an engine arrived on the scene they found a single car halfway inside a house.
They later say no injuries were reported, but BEVFD says there was significant damage to the house and the car.
Montana Highway Patrol and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.
BEVFD added, “Please don't drink and drive! Your [sic] putting yourself and others at risk....”