GREAT FALLS -
The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department held a check presentation Tuesday as part of their annual Stuff the Boot event.
Firefighters with several volunteer departments collected donations from the public Saturday night during the Parade of Lights in Great Falls.
This year the money raised will go towards the Great Falls Rescue Mission. They are a non-profit that works to help Montana's homeless community.
Although the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department did not want to disclose how much money was raised, they say they were happy to help.
"Our job is to help the community," Fire Chief Michael Deshayes said. "We've had so much support in the past from people with donations given to us to help us out that this is our way of saying thank you."
The Rescue Mission says that every little bit helps, especially during the winter months when they see more people at their shelter due to cold weather.