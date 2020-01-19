CASCADE COUNTY - Nothing says ‘Bring On the Heat* like a good old chili cook-off, and members of the Black Eagle community will bring their own hot stews to the table Sunday for the third year in a row, while raising money towards a new facility.
Whether you live in the area, or you’re dropping by, anyone can get a taste of chili from five businesses in Black Eagle, including the local community center, Borries, Black Eagle Country Club PitStop and 3D. Once you’ve had a sample, you can use a voting card to pick the chili you liked best.
Each business will also have donation buckets available, with proceeds going towards a new fire station for the Black Eagle Voluntary Fire Department (BEVFD).
The competition starts at 6:00 pm, and voters will have until 8:30 pm to drop off their votes in a ballot box. The ultimate winner will be announced Monday, with an award ceremony at the winning establishment.