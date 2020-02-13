BLACK EAGLE - After almost 60 years of helping farmers, ranchers and homeowners across North Central Montana, the family behind a local store has announced plans to retire, and eventually close their doors for good.
Dozens came from all over the region Thursday to line up and take advantage of Fleet Supply's retirement sale, which started four days after the Soderman family announced their decision in a Facebook post.
While the store's gone through some highs and lows in its 59 years, much like the agriculture seasons, Fleet Supply Spokesperson Justin Okes said it's been a privilege to help the store fill people's needs.
"People are sad to see it go. I'm said to see it go, but at the same time it is a family business, and it's time for a new chapter in life for the Sodermans," said Okes.
"I was surprised,” said Stanford Resident Raymond Blank, who’s been a customer for roughly 20 years. “I figured that North 40's due deal had something to do with it, but it sounds like it's a retirement rather than that."
While customers like Raymond speculate that Great Falls' new North 40 store that opened last month had something to do with the closure, Okes said the timing was simply a coincidence.
While there's no set schedule for the closure, a potential time frame depends on how soon the store can sell all of their remaining inventory.