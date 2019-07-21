GREAT FALLS –
Over the weekend two structure fires were called in with black eagle fire responding to the scene.
This prompted Black Eagle Volunteer Fire to post on their Face book asking resident of the area to be a little more mindful when disposing of cigarettes.
Luckily damages were overall minor over the weekend but black eagle fire is asking everyone to be more mindful in your daily activities around your home.
In a recent face book post they are asking people to not use plastic coffee cans or cardboard to store cigarettes, cigars or pipes.
If these products are not extinguished properly they could ignite causing unwanted fires and damages in your homes.