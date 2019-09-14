GREAT FALLS - This morning started the second day of the Big Sky Celebration with Kidzfest a special part of the weekend geared specifically for the kids.
“We want to do something special for the children and that’s what is taking place this morning we had a musical program for them, Will Graham who is Billy Graham’s grandson gave a simple message of hope the children could understand,” said Dion Collins, Big Sky celebration, Director
After the morning of song and worship concluded the kids were able to let loose and focus on some fun, with several bouncy castles and games to enjoy.
“I truly believe that this weekend will be a life-changing experience for so many people and we don’t know that until it is over were not even halfway through yet but it will be a life-changing event for so many people I truly believe that,” said Dion Collins, Big Sky celebration, Director
If you weren't able to make it out to the celebration today, you're in luck.
The event will last through weekend and admission is free.