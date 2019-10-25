GREAT FALLS – The Big Game Hunting Season for 2019 opens up this weekend and in response, Great Falls Police and Montana Fish Wild Life and Parks posted videos on their Facebook reminding hunters of some easy tips to stay safe this season.
“It’s really easy to just come out to your truck throw all your gear inside let it warms up head inside and have your cup of coffee I highly advise against that we don’t want to see your stuff get stolen we don’t want to see your vehicle get stolen that will quickly ruin a hunting trip,” said Officer Smith, Officer GFPD.
FWP posted a video as well as talking about five things every hunter should keep in mind.
Practice firearm safety by knowing your target and what is beyond it.
Know the rules for what, where and when your license allows you to hunt.
Be prepared for a bear encounter hunt with a partner and carry bear spray and pack out your harvested animal as fast as possible.
Educate yourself on Chronic Wasting Disease and how to prevent the spread of it and of course if you see something say something.
While you’re out this weekend remember any wildlife crime can be reported to the TIP-Mont hotline 1-800-TIP-MONT.