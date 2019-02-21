The Electric City Water Park is already gearing up for summer, which believe it or not, is only a few months away.
The park is moving forward with a list of renovations that recently got approved during the City Commission's meeting Tuesday night.
The construction will start at the beginning of March and will end in May, right before they open their doors for business.
You can expect a variety of new items, including:
•ADA compliant entrance
•ADA approved front desk
•Family changing room
•New locker rooms
•Family restroom
•Etc.
Surprisingly, the Electric City Water Park was built in 1936 and has only seen minor renovations since then.
Following this, the park has an average of over 30,000 visitors a year.
With all of this in mind, the Great Falls Parks and Rec. Department says it’s important to make sure the park is properly maintained.
“Things have kind of been let go a little bit. We don’t want them to go any farther so now’s the time to start dressing things up and getting them fixed,” says Steve Herrig, Director of the Parks & Rec Dept.
The project is funded by park district dollars and CDBG money for 12.6 million; and is part of a twenty year plan that also includes renovations to Gibson Park and surrounding trails.
The Parks and Rec Department says the best way you can help is by continuing to let them know when you see something that needs to be repaired.
They’ll set up a time to come over, inspect it, and add it to their priority based to-do list.