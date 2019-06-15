GREAT FALLS - People from all over the Electric City gathered at Giant Springs Park for the big race.
They showed off their skills on two wheels, having some fun while educating others on how to stay safe when recreating near hydro electric dams.
The event allows racers to cross two of the hydro electric dams in the area, while also providing a walk and run for those without bikes.
Josh Peck, a marketing and special events coordinator for Northwest Energy, talked with us about the importance of hydro-power at this year’s race.
“Our most important thing we are trying to get out there today is being safe when you’re recreating around hydro facilities whether you’re out on rivers edge trail, boating, fishing whatever it might be. Make sure you pay attention for water levels, listen for sirens clean up your mess, and vacate the area if something happens,” said Peck.
The top eight finishers took home a medal, bike socks, and an endurance booster formula from Hammer Nutrition.
Peck said he hopes this event will become a signature bike event for the state.