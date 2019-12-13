GREAT FALLS- The Holidays are right around the corner, meaning that thousands of people are going to be on the roads traveling to various destinations.
As we inch closer to the official start of winter, temperatures begin dropping and if you don't check the forecast before leaving, you might find yourself on the side of a highway in the middle of a blizzard.
Interstates during the winter pose a big threat, especially in the northwest.
With unforgiving winter weather, taking a trip in your car to see family could turn into a dangerous game of survival.
If you happen to be the unfortunate person to get stuck on the side of the road in your vehicle, what should you do?
Meteorologist Francis Kredensor says to definitely stay in your car.
"That is the number one piece of advice for if something happens while you are traveling. Stay in your car, stay visible,” Kredensor said, “Turn on flashers, turn on headlights, and if you have any flares or brake lights or reflectors, or anything that could increase your visibility for other cars as well as for emergency personnel, that's good. "
Francis states that checking with your local news stations or the National Weather Service for weather updates is key in preventing emergency situations like these.
By avoiding the situation altogether, you prevent yourself and first responders from potentially dangerous scenarios.