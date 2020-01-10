GREAT FALLS- A spaghetti dinner to benefit a child is being held Saturday, January 11, 2020.
The benefit is for Kiari Marreel, a little girl who was born with a very rare heart condition.
A flyer for the benefit says Kiari was born symptom-free but has recently shown symptoms and has been seeking medical treatment.
Several hospitals have worked together through appointments and tests to confirm Kiari’s current diagnosis.
Kiari was born with a right aortic arch with a ventricular ring wrapped around her esophagus and trachea, causing her esophagus to be compressed.
Kiari currently suffers from choking on food on a regular basis, her esophagus constricting, not allowing for food to process all the way through the esophagus, causing her to choke and vomit.
According to MedlinePlus, vascular ring is rare, only accounting for less than 1% of all congenital heart problems.
Currently, the only treatment is an invasive heart surgery in the Seattle area, which is scheduled for January 20.
The spaghetti dinner will be at the Pit Stop Tavern, 1600 25th Avenue Northeast in Black Eagle, starting at 3:00 pm.
It will be $10 per person or $30 for a family of four or more with children under five being able to eat free.
There will also be 50/50 tickets available for $1 each or 6 for $5.