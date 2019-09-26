GREAT FALLS- Imagine spending nine months pregnant and being told everything is looking great, only to give birth to a child with a condition your doctor has never seen.
That's what happened to Jordan and her son, Easton.
Easton was born on October 26, 2018, and from looking at his smiling face, you'd never know that in less than a month, he'll be traveling to Seattle for an amputation.
It wasn't until he was born, that Jordan realized her baby boy, didn't look quite right.
"He's a happy baby, if you looked at him and his attitude you would never know something like this is going on," Jordan explains, "Everyone was quiet, no one was saying anything, I was freaking out... so I was like what is going on, he's like there's something wrong with his foot, I said what do you mean, so they unwrapped him and when I saw his foot, I was like what is that."
"I had so many questions, and the doctors and the nurses said we can't tell you anything we've never seen anything like this before, so I didn't know what to do,"
Easton was born with macrodactyly, a rare condition in which an infant's toes or fingers grow abnormally large and it is unknown what causes it.
Doctors say Easton's foot would be the size of a watermelon by the time he turns four and it wasn't until his parents took him to Seattle, that they learned what would need to be done.
Jordan and her husband were told the case was so severe that they had to amputate.
And though Jordan and Easton's father are learning to find peace with their decision, they realize the hurdles of raising a child with a prosthetic, are just beginning.
"We have to just take it day by day. I will learn as he learns, because I’ve never been around anyone who has been an amputee. It's just emotional, I don't want to cry, it's just sad, I was very stressed. I don't even know, I can't put it into words"
Family, friends and complete strangers have come together to support Easton and his family, whether Jordan wants it or not.
"At first I was embarrassed, I said I don't want to ask for anyone's help, I know I can't do it by myself, but my sister pushed me to do this, she started emailing places. Everywhere I went everyone has shown so much love and care and they haven't even met him. It brings joy to my heart that there's still good people in this world. It's truly amazing.”
A benefit to help Easton will be held this Saturday, September 28, in Great Falls, at the Eagles Lodge starting at 3:00 p.m. with Indian Tacos for sale, gift baskets, a gun raffle and a silent auction.
If you're lucky enough to attend, you might be able to meet little Easton, who will surely, show off his favorite foot.
And while Easton's parents decide on what his first pair of shoes will be, the reminder, that no matter how rare a diagnosis, or how unique of a medical mystery, Jordan says, “There are people out there for support, you’re not alone, there are people.”
If you can’t make it to the benefit and would still like to donate you can call 406-231-1053 for more information.
For more information and Easton’s story you can head to the Benefit for Easton Tanksley’s Facebook page here.