The Benefis Results program will hold a six-week exercise class for cancer patients and survivors beginning mid-March, Benefis wrote in an email to KFBB.
Classes will reportedly focus on ways to achieve a healthy, active and satisfying lifestyle, with an emphasis on total body awareness. Additionally, lessons will also feature components that touch on balance, flexibility, strength and cardio components targeted towards overall health.
Benefis Outreach and Communications Specialist Natalie Moen says the classes will help participants reach their recovery lifestyle goals through education and confidence building.
The six-week course starts on March 18 on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. in the Guy Tobacco Room at the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute.
Admission costs $15 for the entire duration of the class.