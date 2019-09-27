GREAT FALLS – Benefis Hospital spent the last several days prepping for the winter storm like they do any other day. Feeling confident that it will be just another day in the Electric City.
“We're always ready for such a thing. In fact, on August second and ninth we did train about 390 on a huge what we call mass casualty incident so that we're always ready for if we have a large influx of people that show up,” said Kevin Langkiet, Director for Emergency and Critical care Services.
One of the best ways you can keep your family out of the E.R this weekend is to stay home, stay warm and above all else stay safe.
If you have to leave your house for any reason remember to have an extra blanket and water bottle in your car so you can stay warm and hydrated if something happens while traveling.