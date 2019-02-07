Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 2 PM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

