Benefis Health System in need of hospice volunteers

GREAT FALLS- Hospice, is something most of us don't think about on a daily basis. But right now, Benefis Health System in Great Falls is short hospice volunteers and hoping to change that. Which is why they're asking for your help.
This may not impact you now, but what about when it's your loved one who's nearing the end of their life, lives in a different state, and you can't be by their side.
Volunteers who drop by this peaceful place find themselves enjoying a game of scrabble or some fresh homemade cookies with the residents, but most importantly they listen to the stories these wise owls have to share.
Carol Gamell and Patrick Feeley, Benefis Hospice volunteers of 11 years say their call to serve started right after they retired. For Gamell, she saw first hand how hospice made a difference when her mother, living out of state passed away, and a hospice volunteer was there for her last moments. As for Feely, it's the veterans he spends time with who keep him coming back every week.
"Veterans, at the end of their life's often have stories to share that maybe they haven't shared for years. Maybe their children haven't heard them. So it's an honor to be on the other sides of the stories,” said Feeley.
Now, Benefis says they're specifically in need of hospice volunteers to serve meals on the weekends, but, young or old, help anytime or anywhere is appreciated. You can also get paired up with certain people who have interests like yours.
The registration deadline is March 29. There is a free, three-day training and orientation session will begin Friday, April 5. Training is scheduled for April 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.; April 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and April 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information click here.