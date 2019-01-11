Benefis Emergency Department fully open

GREAT FALLS- Four months ago we told you Benefis was two-thirds of the way done with the construction of their brand new Emergency Department, and today they've completed the $12.5 million project making it the largest ED in Montana.
Benefis says the ED has 33 treatment bays including its newest addition, a specifically designed room to treat sexual assault patients. It has a separate shower, sitting area, and testing equipment. Unlike other areas in the state, Benefis handles their sexual assault cases in Great Falls processed through their Emergency Department, meaning they have a separate sexual assault nurse examiner team working closely with patients inside the ED. Sen. Tester also stopped by the unveiling today and says this room won't only help out the patient, but help law enforcement by gathering information on what happened.
"I think it's going to help make sure the people who are the perpetrators are held to pay a price for it, and I also think it allows people to come in here, and help them recover when a brutal act like that happens,” said Sen. Jon Tester.
Benefis says, although recently their numbers of sexual assault patients have increased, they believe it's attributed to people reporting assaults more frequently, like the "Me Too" movement. After working with different agencies in the community, they're hoping this new treatment room will cater to needs of great falls patients.
This third phase is opening Monday morning.