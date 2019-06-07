BELT - Belt Valley High School will soon host a reunion to celebrate a class of students who graduated exactly 50 years ago.
The event will take place at the Belt Senior Center on June 15 and 16. It features the following throughout:
- Saturday, June 15
- 11:00 AM Indoor Pizza Picnic
- 2:00 PM Tour of Belt School
- 3:30 PM Restored Belt Theater and KP Hall followed by The Belt Museum.
- 6:00 PM Catered Dinner
- Sunday, June 16
- 10:00 AM to Noon Continental Breakfast
- 11:00 AM Parade
- 1:00 PM Rodeo
Reunion organizers say all classes from BVHS are welcome to join for Pizza Picnic and tours on Saturday afternoon.
For more information, you can call Kathy Krebs at (406) 231-3271 or email her at kathyekrebs@gmail.com.