GREAT FALLS - When it comes to identifying frostbite there are several things to keep in mind. The obvious is how many layers you are wearing and exactly how cold it is outside.
In severe cases with wind chills into the negative 40's taking out the trash can even put you at risk.
“When the temperatures are cold and there are winds, the winds transfer the heat quickly away from the body so any exposed skin will have the heat transferred away from the body very quickly with what we determined to be ten miles per hour winds or more to be the threshold,” said Scott Coulston, Meteorologist National Weather Service, Great Falls
The easiest warning signs to look out for are a tingly or numbing sensation on your exposed areas. If it begins to hurt or change color the best thing to do is go to the hospital to have it looked at.
So here is what you need to know if you find yourself in frostbites grasp:
- Get to a warm place and remove all wet clothing.
- But the key here is you have to be able to keep that skin warm.
- Warming and then re-exposing the frostbitten area to cold air can cause even worse damage.
- You can use gently warm water or wet heat until the skin appears red and warm.
- If there is no water nearby, cup your hands over the affected area and breathe warm air onto it and hold it there.
- Don’t use direct heat from heating pads and do not rub or massage the skin or break any blisters.
- And of course, the most important thing to do is call 9-1-1 and seek medical help.