Three black bears were shot and killed this past weekend near Monarch in the little Belt Mountains after killing one resident's dog.
Over the past two weeks three black bears, a sow and two cubs have been seen visiting the monarch area due to residents leaving out food, garbage and other items that are tasty to the wandering bear.
“Sow and the cubs came into town and were chronic problems uh eating dog food off peoples porches it’s not only a human safety issue you know just causing some damage,” said Gary Bertllotti, Regional Supervisor of Region 4
In an attempt to get the bears to leave, fish wildlife and parks put a plan into action.
“Some of the local game wardens went up to the area to visit with some of the landowners and they cleaned up some attractants from their houses in that particular area that worked the bear moved on our hope was that if we could eliminate the attractants the bear would go on to eating natural foods and move out of the Monarch area,” said Dave Holland, Game Warden Captain, FWP.
Unfortunately, the bears did not move on and found their way back into the residential areas, where they attacked and killed a dog, prompting one person to act out in self-defense.
“During those events the bear was wounded by a neighbor was shot with a rifle and injured,” said Holland.
After injuring the animal the neighbors called tip-mont to report the situation.
“A local game warden responded and euthanized the bear and the two cubs,” said Holland.
Situations similar to this one can become more common during this time of the year as bears begin to stock up on calories for the winter.
If you have a wildlife situation that requires immediate attention you can call the TIP-MONT hotline 1-800-847-6668.