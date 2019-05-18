Many people have gathered at the Mansfield Civic Center on Saturday for Great Falls Base Camp, which featured events from knights in shining armor to video games in virtual reality to even some good old fashion fly fishing.
May 18 marks the Electric City's first year holding the event, one that's focused on engaging the community by showing exactly what Great Falls has to offer.
This event is geared towards combating the stigma "there is nothing to do in Great Falls."
After talking with Leah Beattie, a team member on the marketing committee, it became clear how much the city had to offer.
“We’ve got so much stuff going on you can’t not, not be happy coming to this event," said Beattie. "I mean there as plugged in with everything that you can possibly think of come and paint and design a luminary bag so you can participate in the luminary walk in the Fall. Like seriously, the time to be involved is now."
Right when you walk in to when you leave there appeared to always be more to see.
From the giant stage where local speakers did Q and A's and the Base Camp Rangers did giveaways, to taking the time to speak with each individual booth, the event showed off what puts the “Great” in the Great Falls.
“You’re going to see everything. You’re going to get to see Ming’s Café, here we’ve got Williams and Roberts Barbecue, we’ve got End Bar for some beverages,” said Beattie. “We just had the Native American dancers perform. You’re going to come and you’re going to get plugged in and here from our community members on what is phenomenal about Great Falls.”