GREAT FALLS - A ceremony is planned for Wednesday to celebrate a $40,000 donation to NeighborWorks Great Falls.
A release says the Wells Fargo Foundaiton is donating the money to mark the nonprofit's 40th anniversary.
NeighborWorks helps people achieve homeownership with classes, down payment assistance and counseling. The nonprofit has also demolished blighted homes to make way for new homes.
A check presentation is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2 PM at the High School House, 1724 Fourth Avenue South.